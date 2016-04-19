You’ll Never Guess What David Spade Did When He Met Adele

David Spade is a star in his own right but when he saw one celebrity IRL even he couldn’t keep his cool. The comedian was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and described how he totally froze up when he saw Adele out at a restaurant.

“She’s so pretty, no makeup just walking in. I was like, I think that’s Adele! I’m not going to say anything because I’m not like that,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. But after a few drinks, the actor was confident enough to approach the singer's British bodyguard.

“I go, 'Hey, can I go talk to Adele? I’m sort of a medium star,'” he joked. “I go in and I don’t say, ‘Hello.’ I don’t give her the cornball line.”

The comic said that the singer was “very sweet” and even invited Spade to her performance at L.A.'s Staples Center in August, but the actor couldn’t believe what came out of his mouth. “I go, ‘Oh that whole month is tough for me.' She invites me, and I don’t even know what I’m saying.”

“When you get star struck, I see what happens. You don’t know what’s going on,” he told DeGeneres.

Watch the full clip above to hear more of the hilarious lines that Spade told Adele after staying “probably four minutes” past his welcome.