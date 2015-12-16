You Have to Watch Missy Elliott Perform "WTF (Where They From)" with Pharrell on The Voice

As The Voice Season 9 came to a close Tuesday night the stage was rocked by tributes to judges, heartfelt duets, and eliminated contestants’ comebacks. But the major highlights came from already-crowned superstars: Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.

Together, they performed their most recent hit “WTF (Where They From),” complete with puppets, break dancers, subway turnstiles, and that amazing mirrored suit from the song’s music video.

Grammy-nominated The Weeknd also performed a medley of hits from his recent album Beauty Behind the Madness, and ran through “The Hills,” “Earned It,” and “Can’t Feel My Face” (watch it below). Future Super Bowl halftime act Coldplay sang “Adventure of a Lifetime” from A Head Full of Stars.

