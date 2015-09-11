You Have to See L'Oreal's New Star-Studded Campaign Video

If this video featured any more A-Listers, we'd think we were watching the Oscars. To front L'Oréal's Color Riche Collection Exclusive lipsticks, celebrities and brand ambassadors like Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and many more put their best faces (and pink lips) forward as John Legend serenaded the star-studded cast to "La Vie en Rose." An appropriate song selection, considering that the video is showcasing the new range of #PinkObsession lip and nail colors, which contain a wide variety of rosy tones to flatter every complexion. Press play to watch the video above in full, and find the L'Oréal Color Riche Collection Exclusive right now on lorealparisusa.com, priced at $9 per tube for the lipstick, and $6 per bottle for the nail polish.

