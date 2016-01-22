You Have to See David Beckham's Glorious Fragrance Campaign Video and Behind-the-Scenes Shots

As if we really needed an excuse to look at the work of art that is David Beckham, the campaign for his newest fragrance is serving up some brand new Friday eye candy. To launch his new David Beckham Beyond fragrance, the star teamed up with David Sims to film a video for the spicy citrus blend, which features predominant notes of grapefruit, cardamom, and black pepper. We can't decide what's better—the campaign's underlying message of never to give up on your dreams, or the gorgeous behind-the-scenes images from said campaign.

Roger DO MINH

"Incredible things happen when you dream big. That's what I have always believed in," Beckham says. "My relationship with Coty started over 10 years and they believe big like I do. David Beckham Beyond is the next stage in our successful partnership, and I look forward to people trying the new contemporary scent." Hit play on the video above to see the campaign in full, and see more swoon-worthy behind-the-scenes images from the shoot below.

