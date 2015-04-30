You Have to See Amy Schumer's Hilarious Parody of Boy Bands and "No Makeup" Makeup

Just when we thought it wasn't possible for us to love Amy Schumer more than we already do, she goes and drops one of the most hilarious parodies of every "you don't need to wear makeup to be beautiful" boyband single, and we start fangirling all over again.

In her latest viral sketch for Inside Amy Schumer, a four-piece boyband—complete with that one necessary member with the long, dreamy hair—materializes in the comedian's living room, and proceeds to convince her in song to "embrace her natural glow" and take off all her makeup. Once they realize that there is a difference between natural-looking makeup and a completely bare face, the boys quickly change their tune and start telling her to put her makeup back on, dropping hilarious lines like, "Girl, I can't be seen with the ghost from The Ring."

The video also sparked a trending topic on social media that encouraged women to upload their no makeup selfies tagged with #girlyoudontneedmakeup, while the comedian retweeted each post. "Living for your #girlyoudontneedmakeup pics! Amazing!" Schumer captioned her own contribution on Instagram."Love, love, love to all you beauties!"

We're loving the empowering social movement—not to mention, the message that wearing makeup should be a personal choice, and not one dictated by a party of four to five guys who probably don't know the difference between bronzer and blush in the first place. Click play on the video above to see the spot in full, and prepare to have the song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

