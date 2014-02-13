You Can Do: The Wet Look

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks

[MUSIC]. The wet look is really a brand-new trend, but we saw it everywhere: YSL, Chanel, Alexander Wang, Derek Lam, the list goes on and on. It seems really high-fashion, but we've actually seen a lot of stars wearing it on the red carpet, too. It's simple and fast, and it's a great way to give your hair a break from heated styling tools. Now you wouldn't work with sopping wet hair, but you can leave your house with your hair in a really slick wet up do. That's how we would see it crossing over to the real world. You can also add an accessory, and that would look more polished. [MUSIC]. Luisa's wearing a slick wet hair look that we're seeing everywhere this season. To complement this look, the makeup should be clean and chic. To simply accentuate the eye, I use the Revlon Colorstay Smoky Shadow Stick. [MUSIC] I just apply the dark color to the lash line to create a smudgy, smoky effect. A great trick is to take a brush now and push that line into the skin to make sure it lasts all day. Finally, I'm adding Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain and the trick here is to add multiple layers that you can really see this gorgeous color. [MUSIC]

