Want to Wear a Dark Vampy Lip This Fall? Get Step-By-Step Instructions On Perfecting the Look!

Bold bordeaux lips were all over the fall runways, and while we love the dramatic statement the look makes, we're always left wondering how to get the effect just right. How much lipstick is too much? Is a matte finish better than a glossy shine? Most importantly -- what do you wear to balance such a saturated color? "In general, it's nice to contrast the style of your lip with your clothes," said InStyle executive editor Amy Synnott. "So, if your outfit is very feminine, go with an edgy lip, and vice-versa." Using references from the runway and red carpet, we teamed up with Revlon to create a comprehensive step-by-step guide on how you can master the look. Get the full breakdown in the video above!

Plus, see fall's most-wearable makeup trends.

