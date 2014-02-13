You Can Do: Statement Hairpiece

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks

For the last few seasons, we've been seeing a ton of simply amazing statement jewelry. And now we're seeing the trend trickle down to hair accessories. The models wore jeweled headbands at Oscar de la Renta and [UNKNOWN]. Hair ornaments aren't subtle anymore, they're the main act. If you find wearing your hair back to severe, pull out some pieces to frame your face. Just remember a headband looks more modern when you wear it close to your hairline. A hairpiece is really another piece of jewelry so make sure to minimize the rest of your accessories so that you make one big decorative statement. [MUSIC] Hairpieces are a new variation on the statement jewelry trend. The simplest way to wear this look is to place the adornment an inch away from your hairline. But feel free to experiment with different styles. Since the hair piece is such a statement, you want to keep your makeup soft and ethereal to match the style. We started with foundation for a smooth clean face and added minimal eye makeup. For a touch of shine I added Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick for a silky smooth look. This is gorgeous for day or

