You Can Do: The Reverse French Mani

[MUSIC] The reverse french mani is a new twist on an old idea. We saw a variety of plays on this look at shows like Tacoon and Donna Karen. There are so many ways to try this trend. You can start with a dark base, and add a lighter metallic tip. Or paint a coat of clear polish beneath a swipe of red. You can even play with finishes like a high gloss tip over a matte base. The silhouette of the classic French mani makes it more sophisticated than everyday nail art. It's graphic with clean lines. We love the idea of taking something very feminine and giving it a subversive edge. It's like mixing pearls for change. [MUSIC] There are some exciting nail trends this season, including reverse French manicure, the one off mani, and the ombre look. We gave Matta ombre nails, which are fun for a night out. We used five different hues of Revlon nail enamel in the same color family. Changing the color from one nail to the next. Using the same color pallette is what gives you that ombre effect. To balance this look, I kept her face natural, but added the new cat eye trend we've been seeing. She's trendy, but still sophisticated. [SOUND]

