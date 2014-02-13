You Can Do: Red Lips

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks

Red lips popped up everywhere on the spring runway. It's really a beauty trend with staying power. Donna Karan showed a deep burgundy lip, while Jason Wu used an orange based shade. Pablo Gargano went with a wine stained look, and Anna Sui chose a crimson shade. Red lipstick has become the ultimate makeup accessory. You put it on and in two seconds it finishes your look, just like a grey bag or your favorite pair of shoes. You can try a sheer stain or gloss, if you're just getting comfortable with the look. Or take it all the way with the heavy cream, if you're feeling bold. Playing with the finish is really an easy way to make red lips look less severe. [MUSIC] The red lip for spring is high impact. Choosing the right shade is key. Most women look good in a true red which balances cool and warm tone. To prep the lips, I applied a bit of Revlon PhotoReady Perfecting Primer to the outer edge of the lip line. The primer helps prevent feathering. For a final touch, add concealer to the outer edge of the lips. To compliment this bold lip, Matta's wearing Revlon Color Stay Long Wear Nail Enamel. It has a gel-like shine and is a fun pop of color. [MUSIC]

