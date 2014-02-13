You Can Do: Metallic Eyes

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks

[MUSIC] Metallic Eyes were a designer favorite at shows like Jason Wu, Derek Lamb, and Dolce & Gabbana. Using an unexpected pop of color modernizes the look. The surprising thing is that blue, turquoise and green are actually much more flattering than basic black. It's a softer look that really makes your eye color pop. You can make it as intense or subtle as you want. And a touch of iridescence brings a subtle sparkle to your eye. [MUSIC] The Metallic Eye is a fun and festive look with an unexpected twist. It's a nice alternative to the classic smokey eye and there are lots of metallic shadows that compliment any eye color. On Jessie, I use Revlon Luxurious Color Diamond Lust Eye Shadow in Night Sky. It has enough iridescence to provide a bit of sheen. I applied it to the lower lid, into the crease as well as to the lower lash line. Make sure to blend for a slightly smudgy look. Since the eyes are the focus of this look, adding a new lipstick is the perfect contrast. This Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick is just the right touch. She's holiday party ready. [MUSIC]

