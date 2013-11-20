From Polished to Edgy: Here’s How to Update Your Classic Side Part

Parting doesn't have to be such sweet sorrow! Pump up the edge this season by deepening your classic side part. “There’s nothing wishy-washy about the placement,” says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s Beauty Director. “It’s very deep starting from the middle to the end of the brow, heading straight back to the crown.” Experiment with Marni’s messier take on the classic staple, which gives off more of a laidback vibe. But if keeping it sleek is more your thing, try a tight chignon, as seen at Miu Miu.

To complement your new ‘do, celebrity makeup artist, Cyndle Komarovski, recommends a graphic cat-eye. “The line of the eye shadow will extend the line of the hair part, so it’s a really dramatic effect,” she says. For a step-by-step guide on achieving this look, check out our video above.

