From Polished to Edgy: Here’s How to Update Your Classic Side Part

Grace Gavilanes
Nov 20, 2013 @ 7:30 am

Parting doesn't have to be such sweet sorrow! Pump up the edge this season by deepening your classic side part. “There’s nothing wishy-washy about the placement,” says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s Beauty Director. “It’s very deep starting from the middle to the end of the brow, heading straight back to the crown.” Experiment with Marni’s messier take on the classic staple, which gives off more of a laidback vibe. But if keeping it sleek is more your thing, try a tight chignon, as seen at Miu Miu.

To complement your new ‘do, celebrity makeup artist, Cyndle Komarovski, recommends a graphic cat-eye. “The line of the eye shadow will extend the line of the hair part, so it’s a really dramatic effect,” she says. For a step-by-step guide on achieving this look, check out our video above.

[MUSIC] Middle parts have always been popular, but this season we saw a ton of parts migrating to the side at Marnie, Rag & Bone, and Mew Mew. What makes this look especially fresh is how extreme the part is. There's nothing wishy-washy about the placement. It's very deep starting from the middle to the end of the brow and heading straight back to to the crown. Although side parts are typically associated with more polished lady-like looks, this season there were a lot of edgier incarnations. At Marnie, Rag & Bone, there was a messiness to the looks, which made it a bit more modern. And at Mew Mew's, the extreme sleekness gave it edge. The season's deep side part looks fantastic with a bold, graphic eye. The line of the eye shadow will extend the line of the hair part. So it's a really dramatic effect. I start the eye by adding a dark, liquid eye liner close to the lash line. Then, I trace the lash line with the deepest shade of photoready primer, shadow and sparkle. Extend the line like a cat eye. And then blend it towards the crease. [MUSIC] Apply Revlon lash potion mascara to complete this dramatic eye look. [MUSIC]

