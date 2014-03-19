Capture Your Inner Cleopatra With This Season's Graphic Cat-Eye

It’s no secret that the cat-eye is a go-to look for celebrities, on and off the red carpet. The look has also been spotted on the runways, most notably at Anna Sui, Dior, and Jason Wu. "The new cat-eye is anything but classic," says Amy Synott-D'Annibale, InStyle's Beauty Director. "From bold wings to indigo cat-eyes, there’s no end to all the different ways you can wear the look this fall."

For a step-by-step guide on achieving the style, check out our video above.

