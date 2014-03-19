Capture Your Inner Cleopatra With This Season's Graphic Cat-Eye

It’s no secret that the cat-eye is a go-to look for celebrities, on and off the red carpet. The look has also been spotted on the runways, most notably at Anna Sui, Dior, and Jason Wu. "The new cat-eye is anything but classic," says Amy Synott-D'Annibale, InStyle's Beauty Director. "From bold wings to indigo cat-eyes, there’s no end to all the different ways you can wear the look this fall."
For a step-by-step guide on achieving the style, check out our video above.
Show Transcript
Cat eyes have been a go-to look for a couple seasons now both on the red carpet and on the runway. This season was no exception with standout examples spotted at Anna Sui, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Jason Wu. The new cat eye is anything but classic. From bold wings to indigo cat eyes, there's no end to all the different ways you can wear the look this fall. With the new marker style liquid liners, it's never been easier to do it yourself. And if you smudge just grab a pointed q-tip. The graphic Cat Eye is all about the liquid liner. Start by using a pointed brush, hold your eye taut. Start with Revlon Colorstay Creme Gel Eye Liner. In the inner corner of your eye. Working your way outwards and flicking up at the lash line. Fill in the triangle and touch up if you need with a cotton swab. Depending on your eye shape, you may need to tweak the wink tip. Add at least a couple coats of mascara to further define your eyes. For the lips, I used a pop of sheer color, with Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipgloss in Raisin Rage. This look is a great way to lift your eyes and it's always chic. [MUSIC]