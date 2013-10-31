How to Nail Fall’s Burgundy Mani Trend

Grace Gavilanes
Oct 31, 2013 @ 7:02 am

New hue, new you! Tweak your fall beauty routine by incorporating a hint of burgundy on your tips. Effortless and edgy, the wine-red shade (which has also been spotted on Burberry, Armani, and Louis Vuitton runways) adds oomph to any look. “The nice thing about this shade is that it plays well with almost all the key colors of the season, like grey, olive green, and deep blue,” says Amy Synnott-D’Annibale, InStyle’s executive editor. Want to take it a step further? D’Annibale advises to wear the color on short round nails for a modern effect.

We teamed up with Revlon to bring you the full breakdown on how to complement your new on-trend mani. Just press play, and let us know if you'll be giving it a try!

Plus, see the best celebrity nails.

MORE:• 4 Secrets to Keep Your Nails Strong and Healthy• See Kelly Osbourne's Million-Dollar Mani• The Coolest Beauty Moments of NYFW

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] We spotted burgundy now at Burberry, Armani and Louis Vuitton. This shade is a little bit edgier than a true red, wear it on short round nails for the most modern affect. The nice thing about this color is that it plays well with almost all of the key colors of the season like gray, olive green, and deep blue. The burgundy nail is still popular this fall, to compliment this Revlon ColorStay Longwear nail enamel in Divine. I applied a berry lip stain to the lips. You get this stain by dabbing your finger in Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede lipstick. It's like dabbing on paint color and going outside the lines. The application definitely shouldn't be perfect. To complete this look, I put a wash of gold shimmer on her eye, from the lash line to the brow bone. It's a super, pretty statement for fall.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!