How to Nail Fall’s Burgundy Mani Trend

New hue, new you! Tweak your fall beauty routine by incorporating a hint of burgundy on your tips. Effortless and edgy, the wine-red shade (which has also been spotted on Burberry, Armani, and Louis Vuitton runways) adds oomph to any look. “The nice thing about this shade is that it plays well with almost all the key colors of the season, like grey, olive green, and deep blue,” says Amy Synnott-D’Annibale, InStyle’s executive editor. Want to take it a step further? D’Annibale advises to wear the color on short round nails for a modern effect.

We teamed up with Revlon to bring you the full breakdown on how to complement your new on-trend mani. Just press play, and let us know if you'll be giving it a try!

