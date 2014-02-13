You Can Do: Burgundy Lips

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks

[MUSIC] We're seeing tons of burgandy in fashion and wearing the shade on your lips is the nice way to gently echo the trend. Because it's the more difficult look to maintain, we recommend a semi matte finish. Matte lip color will always last longer than a glossy formula. And don't forget, your lips need to be in perfect shape. So start by exfoliating and then apply lip balm to soften. This is the perfect shade to wear as your skin becomes more fair in the winter. But it's a strong statement. So keep the rest of your makeup minimal. [MUSIC]. This season's lip color is all about burgundy. This is a gorgeous color that's easy to achieve with the right technique. Before applying lip color, I apply Revlon Colorstay Whipped Crème makeup to Jesse's skin. Now apply your lip color first to the center and then blend outward. This Revlon Super Lustrous lipstick in black cherry is a gorgeous color. To balance the strong lip. Jessie's wearing a light application of cream shadow on the lid and the highlighter shade of the lash line. The last touch is adding mascara to the lashes. [MUSIC]

