You Can Do: Braids

[MUSIC]. We've seen braids on the runway and on the red carpet for several seasons now, but this style feels fresh in that little braided details are being worked into existing hair styles. Up do's and loose waves reveal tiny peekaboo braids. We love that this style doesn't require perfect hair and it's a great way to dress up an undone look. For example, you can throw your hair into a messy bun and add a braided detail to look instantly more polished. [MUSIC]. Braids have always been popular and this season we're seeing little braids weaved into other hairstyles. Whether loose waves and updo or curls, you just add a small braid in an unexpected place. This hairstyle is fun and effortless so your makeup should match that mood. Motz is wearing Revlon Colorburst Lip Butter in a neutral shade that has a nice buttery texture. I kept the rest of her face natural, but added two coats of mascara for a feminine play on the eyes. We also added Revlon Top Speed Nail Enamel in a cool color to amp up the playfulness of this look. [MUSIC].

