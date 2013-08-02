Get Tips on Creating Runway-Inspired Boho Waves In Our How-To Video!

Effortless waves have been a staple style all summer, and if the look is one of your favorites, you're in luck -- loose, boho-inspired waves will continue to go strong through the fall. Even better, you can create the look with minimal effort. "Simply sleep with your hair in braids, or twist it into a loose bun on the top of your head," our Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield said in our how-to video, above. "Don't worry if the waves don't come out perfect. It's that messy, undone quality that gives the look its edge." Taking inspiration from equal parts runway and red carpet, Kahlana and the rest of our beauty team put together a video outlining everything you need to know for creating roughed-up waves -- complete with the perfect makeup look to complement the style! Watch the video above to see all of the tips now.

Plus, check out our favorite summer hairstyles.

