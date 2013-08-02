Get Tips on Creating Runway-Inspired Boho Waves In Our How-To Video!

Effortless waves have been a staple style all summer, and if the look is one of your favorites, you're in luck -- loose, boho-inspired waves will continue to go strong through the fall. Even better, you can create the look with minimal effort. "Simply sleep with your hair in braids, or twist it into a loose bun on the top of your head," our Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield said in our how-to video, above. "Don't worry if the waves don't come out perfect. It's that messy, undone quality that gives the look its edge." Taking inspiration from equal parts runway and red carpet, Kahlana and the rest of our beauty team put together a video outlining everything you need to know for creating roughed-up waves -- complete with the perfect makeup look to complement the style! Watch the video above to see all of the tips now.

[MUSIC] This season we saw deconstructive waves that look [UNKNOWN]. What's great about this look is that it's easy to achieve. Simply sleep with your hair in braids or twist it into a loose bun on top of your head. Don't worry if the waves don't come out perfect. It's that messy undone quality that gives the look its edge. [MUSIC] Bohemian waves look great with a sun-kissed face and a bronzer is the perfect way to achieve that summer glow. I'll first start by contouring her face with the bronzing powder and applying the darkest shade under her cheekbone and the the lightest color to the apples of her cheeks. I'm also adding a swipe of bronzer on the lids for a more natural look. [MUSIC] I'm adding Revlon super lustrous lipgloss in a coral shade. To finish the look, the color of this Revlon brilliant strength nail enamel, adds a bit of an edge to the soft summer hair and make-up. [MUSIC].

