You Can Do: Beachy Waves

Master the look with our insider tips and tricks.

Show Transcript

I don't think beachy waves will ever go out of style. We saw this look on the runways at Alberta Feretti and at Burberry. Beachy waves are so popular because it's an easy, low effort style for the hot summer months when you don't feel like dealing with your hair too much. I find the best way to get this look is to let your hair air dry and then hold the curling iron vertically. Not horizontally. That's a simple trick that a lot of people just don't know. And you don't have to curl the whole head. I like to alternate from left to right and switch up the direction I twist the iron. This keeps the look really natural and organic and not too done. [MUSIC] This summer, the beachy wave hairstyle is back. It's an easy, effortless look. Especially, when you place curls in different directions to keep it organic. I kept the make up for this look natural, but with a little flair. The trick is to play up only one of your features. So, to reflect sparkle and [UNKNOWN] eyes, I applied Revlon Smoky Bronze shadow to the lid. [MUSIC] Finally, I added two coats of Revlon Photoready 3D volume mascara. I always make sure to coat the entire lash, this magnifies the focus on the eye and still compliments the ease of the beachy hairstyle. [MUSIC]

I don't think beachy waves will ever go out of style. We saw this look on the runways at Alberta Feretti and at Burberry. Beachy waves are so popular because it's an easy, low effort style for the hot summer months when you don't feel like dealing with your hair too much. I find the best way to get this look is to let your hair air dry and then hold the curling iron vertically. Not horizontally. That's a simple trick that a lot of people just don't know. And you don't have to curl the whole head. I like to alternate from left to right and switch up the direction I twist the iron. This keeps the look really natural and organic and not too done. [MUSIC] This summer, the beachy wave hairstyle is back. It's an easy, effortless look. Especially, when you place curls in different directions to keep it organic. I kept the make up for this look natural, but with a little flair. The trick is to play up only one of your features. So, to reflect sparkle and [UNKNOWN] eyes, I applied Revlon Smoky Bronze shadow to the lid. [MUSIC] Finally, I added two coats of Revlon Photoready 3D volume mascara. I always make sure to coat the entire lash, this magnifies the focus on the eye and still compliments the ease of the beachy hairstyle. [MUSIC]