You #AskKat: What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?

Jennifer Merritt
Sep 11, 2014 @ 9:04 pm

Sure, she's 24 and lives in warm and sunny California, but those couldn't be the only secrets to Katherine Schwarzenegger's great skin, could they?

That's what InStyle Facebook fan Morgan wondered about our newly minted advice columnist—so much so, she just had to ask about her morning beauty routine. "I'm a huge creature of habit, so I tend to use the same things every single morning," Kat says. As she explains in the video, there are five things that Katherine could not leave her house without using first.

• Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil ($48; josiemaran.com)• Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum ($79; us.caudalie.com)• Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen ($43; lauramercier.com)• Fresh Sugar Lip Polish ($22.50; fresh.com)• NARS Creamy Concealer ($29; narscosmetics.com)

Watch the video above to learn why Kat's addicted to these products and how she uses them each morning, then get your own query answered by Kat by submitting a question on InStyle's Facbook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

Plus, be sure to tune in next week to see what conundrum Kat tackles next! 

 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger, and this is Ask Kat on InStyle.com where I'll be answering one question per week. This week's question comes from Morgan Maloney via Facebook and she asks, what are the beauty products you use every single morning. I am a huge creature of habit, so I tend to use the same things every single morning. The first thing that I put on my face is this Josie Miran argon oil, a little bit goes a long way, so you don't need to douse your face in argon oil. This really hydrates my skin in a nice way, instead of using a cream based moisturizer. The second thing that I love to put on my face every morning is this Caudalie radiant serum. It's a great thing to put on in the morning, especially if you haven't gotten a lot of sleep or if you're waking up very early. It's give you that nice, youthful glow. And it's a really great, great product. Another thing that I love using through out my day is this Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer. It has a SPF of 20, which I love because I have very fair skin. And so it kind of gives me that day long protection that I need. And also has a little tint of, coverage which is amazing for your skin. Another great thing to do in the morning is to use this sugar lip polish. I use it right after I brush my teeth, and it leave your lips feeling very smooth. It gives you that natural red color, that you already have in your lips. But this scrub definitely enhances it. The final product that I absolutely love using right now is this Nars Creamy Concealer. I like to use it underneath my eyes, especially in the morning when I have those dark circles, but it's a great product to use all over your face wherever you have any blemishes. So now you guys know my morning ritual [MUSIC] As well. If you guys have any food, fashion, beauty, or home decor questions, make sure you submit them on social media, using the hashtag AskKat. See you guys next week on AskKat, on Instyle dot com.

