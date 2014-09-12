You #AskKat: What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?

Sure, she's 24 and lives in warm and sunny California, but those couldn't be the only secrets to Katherine Schwarzenegger's great skin, could they?

That's what InStyle Facebook fan Morgan wondered about our newly minted advice columnist—so much so, she just had to ask about her morning beauty routine. "I'm a huge creature of habit, so I tend to use the same things every single morning," Kat says. As she explains in the video, there are five things that Katherine could not leave her house without using first.

• Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil ($48; josiemaran.com)• Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum ($79; us.caudalie.com)• Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen ($43; lauramercier.com)• Fresh Sugar Lip Polish ($22.50; fresh.com)• NARS Creamy Concealer ($29; narscosmetics.com)

Watch the video above to learn why Kat's addicted to these products and how she uses them each morning, then get your own query answered by Kat by submitting a question on InStyle's Facbook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

Plus, be sure to tune in next week to see what conundrum Kat tackles next!