You #AskKat: What's the Best Piece of Advice Your Mom Ever Gave You?

Mother knows best. It's a phrase you may have rolled your eyes at as a teenager, but chances are, as you've grown older you've realized that yes, mom was right. (And somewhere, a mother's heart swells with pride.)

Now while most of our mothers aren't in the spotlight, InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger's mom happens to be, and basically, she is someone we can all learn from.

Maria Shriver is a woman known for her work as an Emmy-winning journalist, author of six best-selling books, and a staunch advocate for the less fortunate. Each year, The Shriver Report details issues facing women across all races and socio-economic statuses; she is a member of the board of the Special Olympics, which her mother, Eunice Kennedy (yes, of that Kennedy family) founded; and has worked tirelessly to highlight the struggle of families facing Alzheimer's, a disease her father, Sargent Shriver, battled with until his death in 2011.

Now, in the latest #AskKat video above, daughter Katherine is sharing some of the life lessons her mother imparted to her over the course of her 25 years. "My mom has taught me so much throughout my whole life, and she continues to teach me so much more as I get older," Schwarzenegger says. "But, she's taught me a few key nuggets of wisdom that I will keep with me forever."

To find out what they are, watch the video above, then submit your own question for Kat on InStyle’s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

