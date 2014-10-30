You #AskKat: What Do I Need to Know Before Getting a Pet?

Puppies: They're cuddly, cute, and playful. They're also a lot of responsibility, and often, in ways you never anticipated. (Forget those long leisurely brunches—not when there's a dog that needs to be walked, lest he relieve himself all over your carpet!)

In this week's #AskKat, our advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger shares with InStyle reader Melissa the lessons she learned from adopting her dog Maverick. "What you really need to know is that once you get a dog, your life will never be the same, in a good way and also in a more challenging, need-to-plan-it-out way," she says.

So what, exactly, should you expect? Watch the video above to find out!

