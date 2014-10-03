You #AskKat: What Is Your Favorite 15-Minute Recipe?

"Just so everyone knows, I am a terrible, terrible person in the kitchen!"
That's Katherine Schwarzenegger, responding to a reader's request for the InStyle advice columnist to share her favorite quick and easy recipe. And so for this edition of #AskKat, she enlisted the help of her friend and POPSUGAR food expert Brandi Milloy, who, in the video above, leads us through this shredded Brussels sprouts and kale salad recipe. "It's perfect for fall and winter, it's hearty, it's comforting, and it's delicious," says Milloy.
Even better, "It's pretty straight-forward, especially if you don't know what you're doing in the kitchen—like me!" says Kat.
Find the full recipe below, and submit your own question for Kat on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!
Shredded Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad recipe courtesy of POPSUGAR
Ingredients1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 to 2 lemonsCoarse salt1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup2 tablespoons cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil8 ounces brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced (about 3 cups)6 Lacinato kale leaves, stemmed and thinly sliced1/3 cup raw hulled sunflower seeds, toasted1/4 cup raisins or dried cranberries
DirectionsNote: If you don't have Lacinato kale on hand, try using Swiss chard or regular kale instead.
Stir together mustard, lemon juice, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and tablespoon and teaspoon of maple syrup; whisk in oil until emulsified.
In a salad bowl, toss together brussels sprouts and kale. Add sunflower seeds, raisins or dried cranberries, and dressing; toss to coat. Serve immediately. Serves two.
