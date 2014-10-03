You #AskKat: What Is Your Favorite 15-Minute Recipe?

"Just so everyone knows, I am a terrible, terrible person in the kitchen!"

That's Katherine Schwarzenegger, responding to a reader's request for the InStyle advice columnist to share her favorite quick and easy recipe. And so for this edition of #AskKat, she enlisted the help of her friend and POPSUGAR food expert Brandi Milloy, who, in the video above, leads us through this shredded Brussels sprouts and kale salad recipe. "It's perfect for fall and winter, it's hearty, it's comforting, and it's delicious," says Milloy.

Even better, "It's pretty straight-forward, especially if you don't know what you're doing in the kitchen—like me!" says Kat.

RELATED: You #AskKat: What's Your Morning Beauty Routine?

Find the full recipe below, and submit your own question for Kat on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

PHOTOS: The 25 Most Mouthwatering Instagram Accounts to Follow

Shredded Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad recipe courtesy of POPSUGAR

Ingredients1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 to 2 lemonsCoarse salt1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup2 tablespoons cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil8 ounces brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced (about 3 cups)6 Lacinato kale leaves, stemmed and thinly sliced1/3 cup raw hulled sunflower seeds, toasted1/4 cup raisins or dried cranberries

DirectionsNote: If you don't have Lacinato kale on hand, try using Swiss chard or regular kale instead.

Stir together mustard, lemon juice, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and tablespoon and teaspoon of maple syrup; whisk in oil until emulsified.

In a salad bowl, toss together brussels sprouts and kale. Add sunflower seeds, raisins or dried cranberries, and dressing; toss to coat. Serve immediately. Serves two.

RELATED: InStyle's 20 Best Party-Throwing Tips, Ever

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is Ask Kat for Instyle.com, where I'll be answering one question each week. So for today's question, I've enlisted the help of pop sugar food expert and a dear friend of mine, Randy Malloy. This week's question, it comes from Ann Cam via Facebook and she asks. My job keeps me at the office really late and by the time I get home I don't feel like cooking. What is your favorite 15 minute recipe? Okay this is a perfect question and I have the right answer because we've all been there. We're working late hours. You get home the last thing you wanna do is cook. So this is a shaved Brussel sprout and kail salad. Yummy. It's perfect for fall and winter. It's hearty. It's comforting and. And it's delicious. So we're going to start by making our dressing. And I'm going to have you help me. We're going to just add some mustard. Just so everyone knows, I'm a terrible, terrible person in the kitchen. So. She is not. You aren't an awful cook. That's why I asked for helping me. So we have some mustard, some fresh squeezed lemon juice. And then this is one of the best ingredients, this next one, this is maple syrup. yummy. So go ahead and add that in there. There, whole thing. Yeah. So it kind of has this nice sweetness against the acidity from the lemon, the mustard. I'm just going to stat stirring it. Nice hefty pinch of salt. And then olive oil, cold press olive oil. And you know, this is one of those dressings you can certainly make ahead of time. Keep it in the fridge. So good. It looks really good. You can use it for chicken dishes, fish dishes, salads. All right. So, that's done. Super simple, we're just gonna set that aside. All right, next we have the salad. So this is a shaved brussels sprout salad. And you know a lot of people think that brussels sprouts are really bitter, and they are unless you know how to work. Work with them. So what I did over here, this is what they looked like. See dont they look good now. So you cut them up? Or you shave them? Cut them up super, super tiny so all I did was, just really, like as small as you can. Okay. And if you want you can even go for it longer. Okay. So that's all that's in there. Im gonna put our brussel sprouts. Do you like brussel sprouts? I do like brussel sprouts. I like them when their cooked, I've never had them not cooked though. Oh my gosh, It'll be an experience, Raw brussel sprouts taste so good because they are a little bitter but then, don't forget we have that maple and that lemon vinaigrette. Sweetens it up. Yeah, and we're going to add kale, which kale is so on trend right now. I don't think kale is going away anytime soon. It's just like this hot vegetable. And a lot of people don't know what to do with Kale, because there's this long fibrous thing right here. It's also very intimidating looking, it's very aggressive looking. It's very aggressive, I mean I like to like hit people in the kitchen with it. [LAUGH] So this is called a rib of a kale, so what we're going to do is take that off, no one wants to put this in their mouth, I don't. We're going to remove the rib. So you can't eat that? You can, but I, I wouldn't. Wouldn't recommend it. Like in fact when you're making kale strips at home same thing, remove the rib, cut up these little kales, toss them with some olive oil and salt. So put the rib away. Okay. And then you take the kale, we want to thinly slice this kale so you can either roll it up. Oh. Or you can squish it all together. So go ahead and do that. Okay. And then we're actually gonna push our knife through it, and. Create these nice- Look at that. Sexy, thin, slices of kale, look at that! You don't look tight anymore. Let me try. Okay. Beware. You're good just watch those beautiful manicured fingers of yours. This is perfect. Oh my God. You're doing so good! [LAUGH] I'm so proud, okay, so let's get rid of all of this. And this, I'll just do this more, all right. So if you think about it, if you have these ingredients in your fridge, in your pantry, always have fresh citrus around, you can mix this dressing ahead of time, this literally takes just minutes, minutes to make. And it's pretty straightforward, especially if you don't know what you're doing in the. In the kitchen like me. Well it's all about reading the recipe. There we go. Okay. So how gorgeous is that? Wow it's pretty. Really pretty. So now this salad is really going to come alive. This is one of those salads that's great with nuts or dried fruits. So today I have cranberries or crasins, golden raisins and sunflower seeds. And you can do this up to your liking. So if you want just add. Not just one. You can go ahead and add the craisins. I'm a big lover of craisins. Cranberries, just load it up. Look how pretty it is. You eat with your eyes. So I would never want to eat a salad that was just green, right? Like who wants to do that? Absolutely not! I like to make things get crazy in the kitchen. All right. And then we're adding a little bit? And some sunflowers Yeah. And then that delicious dressing that we had. We're just gonna drizzle a little bit. And then toss it around, because you want all of this dressing to coat all of the brussels sprouts, the kale, cuz it's really gonna, you know, cut into the bitterness that you have from brussels sprouts and kale. Oh, so pretty. It is so pretty. And then, I love cheese on everything. Me too, love cheese. So we're going to put some sharp parm. Right on top. Oh my god. I mean this a really beautiful salad. This looks like restaurant made. Yes, and we made it at home in less than 15 minutes. Okay, let's put this on a plate. I can't wait for you to try it. It looks amazing. Let's try it. Make sure you get every component. you have to get the perfect bite

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is Ask Kat for Instyle.com, where I'll be answering one question each week. So for today's question, I've enlisted the help of pop sugar food expert and a dear friend of mine, Randy Malloy. This week's question, it comes from Ann Cam via Facebook and she asks. My job keeps me at the office really late and by the time I get home I don't feel like cooking. What is your favorite 15 minute recipe? Okay this is a perfect question and I have the right answer because we've all been there. We're working late hours. You get home the last thing you wanna do is cook. So this is a shaved Brussel sprout and kail salad. Yummy. It's perfect for fall and winter. It's hearty. It's comforting and. And it's delicious. So we're going to start by making our dressing. And I'm going to have you help me. We're going to just add some mustard. Just so everyone knows, I'm a terrible, terrible person in the kitchen. So. She is not. You aren't an awful cook. That's why I asked for helping me. So we have some mustard, some fresh squeezed lemon juice. And then this is one of the best ingredients, this next one, this is maple syrup. yummy. So go ahead and add that in there. There, whole thing. Yeah. So it kind of has this nice sweetness against the acidity from the lemon, the mustard. I'm just going to stat stirring it. Nice hefty pinch of salt. And then olive oil, cold press olive oil. And you know, this is one of those dressings you can certainly make ahead of time. Keep it in the fridge. So good. It looks really good. You can use it for chicken dishes, fish dishes, salads. All right. So, that's done. Super simple, we're just gonna set that aside. All right, next we have the salad. So this is a shaved brussels sprout salad. And you know a lot of people think that brussels sprouts are really bitter, and they are unless you know how to work. Work with them. So what I did over here, this is what they looked like. See dont they look good now. So you cut them up? Or you shave them? Cut them up super, super tiny so all I did was, just really, like as small as you can. Okay. And if you want you can even go for it longer. Okay. So that's all that's in there. Im gonna put our brussel sprouts. Do you like brussel sprouts? I do like brussel sprouts. I like them when their cooked, I've never had them not cooked though. Oh my gosh, It'll be an experience, Raw brussel sprouts taste so good because they are a little bitter but then, don't forget we have that maple and that lemon vinaigrette. Sweetens it up. Yeah, and we're going to add kale, which kale is so on trend right now. I don't think kale is going away anytime soon. It's just like this hot vegetable. And a lot of people don't know what to do with Kale, because there's this long fibrous thing right here. It's also very intimidating looking, it's very aggressive looking. It's very aggressive, I mean I like to like hit people in the kitchen with it. [LAUGH] So this is called a rib of a kale, so what we're going to do is take that off, no one wants to put this in their mouth, I don't. We're going to remove the rib. So you can't eat that? You can, but I, I wouldn't. Wouldn't recommend it. Like in fact when you're making kale strips at home same thing, remove the rib, cut up these little kales, toss them with some olive oil and salt. So put the rib away. Okay. And then you take the kale, we want to thinly slice this kale so you can either roll it up. Oh. Or you can squish it all together. So go ahead and do that. Okay. And then we're actually gonna push our knife through it, and. Create these nice- Look at that. Sexy, thin, slices of kale, look at that! You don't look tight anymore. Let me try. Okay. Beware. You're good just watch those beautiful manicured fingers of yours. This is perfect. Oh my God. You're doing so good! [LAUGH] I'm so proud, okay, so let's get rid of all of this. And this, I'll just do this more, all right. So if you think about it, if you have these ingredients in your fridge, in your pantry, always have fresh citrus around, you can mix this dressing ahead of time, this literally takes just minutes, minutes to make. And it's pretty straightforward, especially if you don't know what you're doing in the. In the kitchen like me. Well it's all about reading the recipe. There we go. Okay. So how gorgeous is that? Wow it's pretty. Really pretty. So now this salad is really going to come alive. This is one of those salads that's great with nuts or dried fruits. So today I have cranberries or crasins, golden raisins and sunflower seeds. And you can do this up to your liking. So if you want just add. Not just one. You can go ahead and add the craisins. I'm a big lover of craisins. Cranberries, just load it up. Look how pretty it is. You eat with your eyes. So I would never want to eat a salad that was just green, right? Like who wants to do that? Absolutely not! I like to make things get crazy in the kitchen. All right. And then we're adding a little bit? And some sunflowers Yeah. And then that delicious dressing that we had. We're just gonna drizzle a little bit. And then toss it around, because you want all of this dressing to coat all of the brussels sprouts, the kale, cuz it's really gonna, you know, cut into the bitterness that you have from brussels sprouts and kale. Oh, so pretty. It is so pretty. And then, I love cheese on everything. Me too, love cheese. So we're going to put some sharp parm. Right on top. Oh my god. I mean this a really beautiful salad. This looks like restaurant made. Yes, and we made it at home in less than 15 minutes. Okay, let's put this on a plate. I can't wait for you to try it. It looks amazing. Let's try it. Make sure you get every component. you have to get the perfect bite