You #AskKat: What Are Your Tricks to Not Overindulge This Holiday Season?

Jennifer Merritt
Dec 11, 2014 @ 5:00 pm

Just this week, InStyle had its annual company-wide holiday party. Next week, we have our cookie exchange. Not to mention all of the holiday parties we'll be attending in the coming weeks that are being hosted by family and friends—it's enough to make even the most diehard gym rat put on five pounds! So how can we enjoy ourselves this holiday season without all the guilt (and having to buy new pants)?

InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger has a few ideas. For starters, she sagely suggests keeping in mind that "this is just the beginning of the many holiday parties you'll be going to, so make sure that you know that this is not the only place that you'll be surrounded by tons of different sweets and the beautiful treats." (Wish we would have heard this advice on Tuesday!)

For more tips from Kat, plus the best trick she learned from her mom, Maria Shriver, and her own holiday weakness, watch the video above. And if you've got a question for Kat, submit it on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and this is ask Kat for instyle.com where I will be answering one of your questions per week. This week the question comes from Alexandra Derosa via Facebook and she asks, in the fall I'm busy with lots of after work events and weekend cocktail parties. How do I stay social without ruining my normally healthy way of eating. The first and easiest way to cut calories when you're going to tons of different cocktail parties and work events, is to stay away from the many beautiful trays of champagne that are being passed. Surround. I tend to go ahead and have Diet Coke or a sparkling water, which seems to do the trick and satisfy my cravings for other things while I'm at cocktail parties. The other way that you can stay on track with your healthy eating is keeping in mind that this is just the beginning of the many. Holiday parties that you're gonna be going to, so make sure you know that this is not the only place that you'll be able to be surrounded by tons of different sweets, and the beautiful treats that are gonna be there. I tend to be very weak around cookies, so I like to pick and choose which ones I'm gonna have. And I like to often indulge in the parties that I know are gonna have the best cookies instead of eating them at every single party I go to. Another tip that my mom always tells me right before I go to a party, is to brush my teeth right before heading out the door. This is a great trick, because you have that amazing fresh minty breath before going to meet a bunch of different people, and it keeps you from having one of the many mysterious foods that are being passed out on platters that could possibly have garlic in it and ruin your breath. These tips will ensure that you actually be able to enjoy yourself at these holiday parties without having to wake up guilty the next morning. If you have food, fashion, beauty or home decor questions, make sure that you submit them on social media using the hashtag #askKAT. See you guys next week on askKat.

