You #AskKat for Some Unique Hostess Gift Ideas

Tis the season of holiday parties galore, where we may find ourselves attending a fete with a friend or significant other where we've never actually met the person welcoming us into their home.

If you, like InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger, were raised to never show up to someone's house empty-handed, what exactly you should show up with in-hand in this situation can be a tricky endeavor. "Especially around the holiday season, when you're going to parties all the time, bringing something to someone's house is a very nice gesture and something they'll remember for a very long time," Schwarzenegger says. (Particularly if you're meeting someone—like, say—a potential future mother-in-law!)

But just because it's a nice thing to do doesn't mean it's an easy thing to do. (If you think holiday shopping for loved ones is hard, try shopping for someone you don't know at all.) Luckily, Kat has some great ideas in the video above, like:

-- Mark & Graham monogrammed napkins-- a Rifle Paper Co. calendar-- a Sugarwish candy gift set-- and a Sugar Paper notebooks and stationary setPlus, she offers a few more great resources to check out that can set you apart from yet-another box of chocolates. For more, watch the video above, and submit your own question to Kat on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzeneggerand @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat!

