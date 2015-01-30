You #AskKat for the Secrets to Her Style

"Of all the reader questions I get each week, the most common question I get is, 'What are you wearing?'" says InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger.

It's no wonder: The 25-year-old author of Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty From Someone Who's Been There and Back knows a thing or two about the importance of feeling comfortable in your own skin. And when it comes to what you wear, its all about dressing for your body type and not falling victim to trends that don't suit you—something Kat learned firsthand.

RELATED: You #AskKat: How Do You Get Such Perfect Beachy Waves?

"An example of a trend that I tried that didn't exactly work out would be high-waisted jeans," she says. "We see them everywhere, but what I realized is that they don't work for every body type."

RELATED: You #AskKat: Can I Break Job Interview Dress Codes?

So what trend does work for her? Jumpsuits. "I could wear them all day every day and I absolutely love the way they feel and the way the make me look," she shares. And that, Kat emphasizes, is the key.

For more secrets to Schwarzenegger's style, including her go-to color and her tips for dressing for your body, watch the video above. Have your own query for Kat? Submit it on InStyle's Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

PHOTOS: Celebs Rockin' Jumpsuits