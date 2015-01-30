You #AskKat for the Secrets to Her Style

Jennifer Merritt
Jan 29, 2015 @ 8:39 pm

"Of all the reader questions I get each week, the most common question I get is, 'What are you wearing?'" says InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger.

It's no wonder: The 25-year-old author of Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty From Someone Who's Been There and Back knows a thing or two about the importance of feeling comfortable in your own skin. And when it comes to what you wear, its all about dressing for your body type and not falling victim to trends that don't suit you—something Kat learned firsthand.

RELATED: You #AskKat: How Do You Get Such Perfect Beachy Waves?

"An example of a trend that I tried that didn't exactly work out would be high-waisted jeans," she says. "We see them everywhere, but what I realized is that they don't work for every body type."

RELATED: You #AskKat: Can I Break Job Interview Dress Codes?

So what trend does work for her? Jumpsuits. "I could wear them all day every day and I absolutely love the way they feel and the way the make me look," she shares. And that, Kat emphasizes, is the key.

For more secrets to Schwarzenegger's style, including her go-to color and her tips for dressing for your body, watch the video above. Have your own query for Kat? Submit it on InStyle's Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzenegger and @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

PHOTOS: Celebs Rockin' Jumpsuits

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys I'm Katherine [UNKNOWN] and this week on ask cat I'm gonna be talking about to you about style. Of all the readers question I get each week the most common question I get is, what are you wearing? So I thought that I would go through and share with you guys my top style tips. When it comes to trends, it's important to know that everyone has a different body type. So it's important to find a trend that best suits you. An example of a trend that I tried that didn't exactly work out would be high waisted jeans. We see them everywhere, but what I realize is that they don't work for every body type. Which brings me to my next tip, which would be, dress for your body type. We all have very different body types, so, it's important to flaunt what you have and accentuate your assets. A great example of this, would be, someone who has a very tiny waist but bigger hips, wearing an A-line dress is a great option for someone who has that body type because it accentuates your small waist and also minimizes your hips. My go-to outfit that I found really works for my body type would be jumpsuits. I could wear them all day every day, and I absolutely love the way they make me feel and the way they look. Always feel comfortable in whatever you're wearing, a lot of people don't realize this, but it's very easy to tell when someone doesn't feel comfortable in what they're wearing. Lastly, when in doubt, always wear black. This is the tip that I probably follow way too often, but it's so easy to just have clothes that can go with absolutely anything. I often find myself wondering what I should wear to dinner, what I should wear during my day. And going right to black is super easy and it goes with any other color that you wanna put with it. A great example of this would be recent Today Show outfit. I actually originally planned on wearing something completely different but because of a last minute change I had to mix up my outfit. And thank god I brought all black because it ended up being a huge hit on my segment. And there you have it, the secret to my style. Make sure you guys submit your questions online via social media and I'll make sure to see you guys next week on ask Kat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!