You #AskKat for Gift Ideas That Give Back

With only 20 days left until Christmas, and just 13 days left until the start of Hanukkah, the holiday shopping scramble is soooo on. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice a gift's special meaning for ease and speed.

"For me, the most amazing gifts are the gifts that I can give people that I know give back to other people," says Katherine Schwarzenegger, InStyle.com's advice columnist. And she has some great go-to picks to share with you this season in the video above: TOMS for Target throw blankets ($30 each; target.com), which for every blanket purchased, gives a blanket, meal, or shoes to someone in need; the Aden + Anais Product Red Swaddle Set ($55; adenandanais.com), which donates 100 percent of its profits to The Global Fund to fight AIDS; and Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Friendship Pouch ($25; feedprojects.com), where every purchase provides 10 meals to someone in need.

The self-professed animal lover has a favorite, however: Irina Victoria Jewelry's Wildlife necklace ($114; ivjewelry.com), which benefits the Wildlife Conservation Network. "I'll definitely be giving them to a lot of my girlfriends this year," she shares.

