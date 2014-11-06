You #AskKat: Can I Break Job Interview Dress Codes?

InStyle Staff
Nov 06, 2014 @ 6:01 pm

 Going on a job interview is daunting for many reasons, not the least of which is that age-old question: What should I wear?!

And if you, like us, are into fashion and beauty, this question gets even trickier: Can I wear my beloved red lip? What about my on-trend blanket poncho? And that crop top that shows off those abs I've worked so hard for? (If you don't know the answer to that last one, than you really need to keep reading!)

What you wear to a job interview matters for this one reason, according to InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger: It's the first time you will meet your potential boss, establishing an impression that might—if you're lucky—last a long time. Still, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style, a concern reader Nicole took to Kat to tackle.

"For guys, this is always a much easier task," she says. "When it comes to going to a job interview, you want to be able to show your personality, but it's really important that you choose to dress on the safe side."

So how do you do that? Watch the video above to find out! Plus, submit your own question for Kat on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzeneggerand @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

[MUSIC] Hy everyone, I'm Katherine Schwarzenegger and for this week's episode of ask Kat, were talking about how to look professional on a job interview. This weeks question comes from Nicole via Facebook, and she asks, how do I show my personality but,. Keep my outfit professional for a job interview. What you wear to a job interview is not only important because it's in a professional setting. But it's also important because this is the first time that you could meet your potential boss. And this will be a first impression that might last a really long time. For guys, this is always a much easier task. You can just go ahead and wear a suit, decide between a tie or not a tie. But for girls, it's where it gets a little bit tricky. You never wanna wear something that's too low cut obviously, because that could be inappropriate. Or something that's too short with skirts. When it comes to going to a job interview, you wanna be able to show your personality, but its really important that you always choose to dress on the safe side. If you're questioning whether or not something is too inappropriate, the chances are that is, so just go ahead and play it safe. Try to never wear something that's too fancy or heels that are too high. It's also really important to never wear a really crazily expensive bag that would make your boss wonder why are you even applying for a job there. Pants and a nice top with a blazer and little booties are always a very safe bet when it comes to going to a job interview. Ladies when it comes to makeup simple is better. Try not to wear crazy lipstick, a bright bold lip. That tends to be a little overwhelming when it comes to a first impression at a job interview, and sometimes can be hard for someone to take you seriously. Each job situation is obviously very different from another, but keep in mind, you definitely wanna go the appropriate route, especially for your first impression. Try to do a little bit of research beforehand and get some insider tips, so you can know the vibe of the office before going in. The outfit that you choose for your job interview should always be timeless and classic. Try to stay away from trends that are happening right now, cuz chances are the person that you're interviewing with won't be paying attention to them. See you guys next week on Instyle.com. [MUSIC]

