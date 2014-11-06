You #AskKat: Can I Break Job Interview Dress Codes?

Going on a job interview is daunting for many reasons, not the least of which is that age-old question: What should I wear?!

And if you, like us, are into fashion and beauty, this question gets even trickier: Can I wear my beloved red lip? What about my on-trend blanket poncho? And that crop top that shows off those abs I've worked so hard for? (If you don't know the answer to that last one, than you really need to keep reading!)

What you wear to a job interview matters for this one reason, according to InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger: It's the first time you will meet your potential boss, establishing an impression that might—if you're lucky—last a long time. Still, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style, a concern reader Nicole took to Kat to tackle.

"For guys, this is always a much easier task," she says. "When it comes to going to a job interview, you want to be able to show your personality, but it's really important that you choose to dress on the safe side."

So how do you do that? Watch the video above to find out! Plus, submit your own question for Kat on InStyle‘s Facebook page, or on Twitter by tagging @KSchwarzeneggerand @InStyle using the hashtag #AskKat.

