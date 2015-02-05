Yes, a Saved by the Bell Reunion Just Happened on The Tonight Show

During Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon lived out the dream of every kid who grew up in the '90s: appearing with the cast of Saved by the Bell. In the sketch, Fallon plays himself as a Bayside High student who is friends with none other than Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen).

The Saved by the Bell cast effortlessly slipped back into their roles for the bit, in which the Bayside gang talks about their plans for an upcoming Valentine's Day dance and young Jimmy's plans to move to New York to become a famous comedian and date Nicole Kidman (which actually kind of happened!).

The insta-classic clip is bound to put a smile on any Saved by the Bell fan's face, with references to Zack's "Time out!" catchphrase (and his giant phone), the infamous "I'm so excited ... I'm so scared!" Jessie moment, and even an appearance by none other than Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins). Get ready to go into nostalgia overload.

