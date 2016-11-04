Yanic Truesdale Tests His Gilmore Girls Knowledge with the Ultimate Trivia Game

On Gilmore Girls, Yanic Truesdale delivered countless snarky one-liners as the Dragonfly Inn’s resident grouchy French concierge. And with the series slated to return with four brand-new season-centric episodes on Netflix later this month, we decided to put Truesdale’s memory of Stars Hollow to the test when he recently stopped by InStyle’s HQ to chat all about the revival. From Michel's unforgettable quotes to the number of blueberries he prefers in his pancakes, we presented Truesdale with a series of character-specific questions that could trip up even the most loyal Gilmore Girls fan.

Press play on the video above to see how he fared, and be sure to quiz yourself along the way in order to make sure you’re in top fast-talking form for the show’s revival.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life launches on Netflix Nov. 25.