Watch Jennifer Lawrence in the First X-Men: Apocalypse Trailer: "This Is War"

Dec 11, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

It’s gonna be a real stressful summer for the X-Men. The superhero team is tackling its the most formidable opponent yet—an ancient mutant named Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac)—in the latest trailer for X-Men: Apocalypse.

Directed by Bryan Singer (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Apocalypse finds the core mutants, including Charles (James McAvoy), Erik (Michael Fassbender), and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), taking sides when the titular character reawakens and seeks world domination.

X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters May 27, 2016. Check out the trailer above, and head here for more from EW’s cover story on the film.

[MUSIC] [SOUND] I saw the end of the world. I could feel all this death. Jean, it was just a dream. [MUSIC] I've been called many things, over many lifetimes. Ra, Krishna, Yahweh. Ever since the world Found out about mutants. There have been secret societies that see them as some kind of second coming or sign of God. They believe that tens of thousands of years ago, an ancient being was born, the world's first. Mutant. You're all my children, and you're lost because you follow blind leaders. [SOUND] But I am hear now, I am here for you. [MUSIC] Wherever this being was, he always had four followers he would imbue with power. [MUSIC] Like the four horsemen of the apocalypse. He got that one from the Bible. No, the Bible got it from him. What is it? Oh god. He can control all of us. Charles! [MUSIC] The world needs the Ice Man. That's why I'm here. To fight. Not all of us can control our powers. Then don't. This is war. Everything they build, will fall. And from the ashes of their world We'll build a better one. I've never felt power like this before [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

