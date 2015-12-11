Watch Jennifer Lawrence in the First X-Men: Apocalypse Trailer: "This Is War"

It’s gonna be a real stressful summer for the X-Men. The superhero team is tackling its the most formidable opponent yet—an ancient mutant named Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac)—in the latest trailer for X-Men: Apocalypse.

Directed by Bryan Singer (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Apocalypse finds the core mutants, including Charles (James McAvoy), Erik (Michael Fassbender), and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), taking sides when the titular character reawakens and seeks world domination.

X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters May 27, 2016. Check out the trailer above, and head here for more from EW’s cover story on the film.

