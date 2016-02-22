X-Files Star David Duchovny Says He "Would Love to" Make More Episodes

The X-Files airs its 10th season finale on Monday, but series star David Duchovny is ready to go for an 11th.

“I would love to,” Duchovny says about the possibility of making more episodes. “I think we all would.”

During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the actor says that returning to the series this time around was like “being in a family,” especially when it came to his chemistry with costar Gillian Anderson.

“Of all the things that have changed,” Duchovny says, “and the work that’s come in between, when we were together doing the show this time around, it just felt like the old show.”

But a few things have changed, including the fact that Duchovny now has a 16-year-old daughter making sure that his eyebrows are “on fleek.” Check out the video abovve for the actor’s thoughts not only on The X-Files, but on why “on fleek” may be “in the eyebrow of the beholder.”

