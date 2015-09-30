THE X-FILES - Official Trailer - FOX BROADCASTING

Show Transcript

[SOUND] It'll probably start on a Friday. [SOUND] What will seem like an attack on America. [SOUND] By terrorists or Russia. Driven by a well-oiled, well-armed, and multinational group of elites. Using alien technology the governments been hiding for 70 years. [MUSIC] Like yourself, I'm a true believer. [MUSIC] What I need is your expertise. [MUSIC] You said if I ever put the pieces together, you would confirm. And have you? [MUSIC] I've seen something. You're nearly there. You're close. I can't do this alone. Yeah. I'm here. They police us and spy on us. Tell us that makes us safer. Never been in more danger. Then do something about it, Mulder. [MUSIC] I have seen this before you're on fire believing that you're on to some truth that you can save the world. This is my light. This is everything I believe in. [MUSIC] You are on dangerous ground here.>>I know what I'm doing. [MUSIC] We have a small problem. [MUSIC]

