Worried About the Signs of Aging? Stop Doing These 7 Things

Until recently, my big life-long concern was keeping my weight under control but in more recent years that concern has been supplanted by my concerns about aging well. Time marches on, and it marches across your face (I once heard that in a movie), and for those of us wishing to look as great as we feel, this is the clarion call to step up our game and do all we can to look and feel great!

In today’s video (above) I am going to show you the 7 habits that could be prematurely aging you. This is important because the aging process does not just affect your appearance, it affects your overall health too! It is vitally important, as you age, to take care of your body from the inside out. As you take the steps necessary to keep inflammation under control thereby promoting a healthy immune system and a robust cardiovascular system, you will find that your appearance benefits too. You will see the puffiness under your eyes get better and your skin will begin to glow, and all the while, your body will be benefiting from the steps you are taking to look and feel your best.