Here's How a Working Woman Would Handle Kids Crashing Her Live BBC Interview

Last week, a father of two lived out a professional parent’s worst nightmare when his kids crashed his live BBC News video interview. Now, a spoof of the chuckle-worthy moment imagines how a working mom would handle the situation.

In a Facebook video from the New Zealand comedy show Jono and Ben, the woman breezes through questions about the political crisis in South Korea while caring for her children, cooking a turkey, steam-cleaning a shirt, helping her husband find a sock, cleaning a toilet and even defusing a bomb.

Much like the original video featuring professor Robert Kelly, a little girl dressed in a yellow sweater is seen dancing into the room as the sharply dressed mom speaks with the interviewer.

Rather than attempting to keep her at bay, the woman lifted the little girl onto her lap and fed her.

Soon, a little baby is seen rolling in on a walker. But the tot is no match for the working mom who has a toy on hand.

“Sorry. You do look rather busy there,” the interviewer says. “We can reschedule.”

But the working mom isn’t having it.

After taking care of the kids, and a slew of other household chores, the woman explains that “the future of South Korea really hangs in the balance”— while defusing the bomb.

The woman finishes the interview without breaking a sweat and heads off to help her husband find the lost sock.

Alongside the video, officials included a special message: “Shout out to all the working women out there defusing bombs on a regular basis!”