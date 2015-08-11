Winona Ryder Confirms a Beetlejuice Sequel

It looks like enough people finally called out his name three times—Winona Ryder announced that a sequel to Beetlejuice is in the works!

“I think I can confirm it,” the actress told Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday. “It was very hush hush top secret … and then [Tim Burton] was doing some press for Big Eyes and he did an on-camera interview, he said ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing it and Winona’s going to be in it.’ If he said it, then I can … but I really don’t know much more than anybody else.”

The practical-effects film is 27 years old now, but that hasn’t stopped younger generations from discovering its bizarre charm. When Meyers asked Ryder if kids ever approach her about the film, she said yes! “Little kids,” she elaborated. “And I love that, I’m so touched by that because, how do they know? There’s so much CGI and Middle Earth and all this stuff and that they love Beetlejuice, that must mean that there is something very pure about it in a weird way.”

Like any star saddled with a catchphrase, Ryder often gets asked to say, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” and apparently it happens most in airports. “I have not been let through security unless I said it,” she said, but was quick to add, “In a very sweet way. TSA people, I love you!”

“Look, that’s the best thing that could happen to you in TSA,” Meyers quipped. Click the video above to hear her make plans with Fred Armisen about possibly appearing on Portlandia!

