Wilmer Valderrama Channels His Inner Backstreet Boy on This Week's Lip Sync Battle

Was Wilmer Valderrama a secret Backstreet Boy? His performance on this week's Lip Sync Battle has us saying yes. The former That '70s Show actor channeled his inner pop star, breaking it down to the '90s boy band's classic "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)," and we're definitely impressed.

Wearing an ensemble that is definitely inspired by the original music video, Valderrama shows off a lot of chest and biceps in a a sleeveless white button down shirt and oversize vest. But it's not just his outfit that is plucked straight from the Backstreet Boys's past, it's also his dance moves. Valderrama nails the choreographed sequence.

Watch the clip above, and tune into this week's Lip Sync Battle to see him face off against Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET.