Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart Take on Katy Perry and Frozen in Lip Sync Battle Super Bowl

The biggest rivalry on Sunday night wasn't the New England Patriots versus the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX. Rather, it was Will Ferrell squaring off against Kevin Hart for a lip sync battle during the special post–Super Bowl episode of The Tonight Show. Host Jimmy Fallon, who also participated in the event, declared it "the Super Bowl of lip sync battles."

Ferrell—sporting a Seahawks hoodie—was the first to strike, with his hilarious and downright amazing rendition of Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love." The funny man set the bar awfully high, but Fallon wowed with his take on Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" and Hart made everyone weep (with laughter) as he "performed" John Legend's "All of Me." That was just round one, by the way.

The men upped the ante during the second round, with Ferrell tackling "Let It Go" from Frozen, Fallon imitating "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing (with special guest Drew Barrymore!), and Hart emulating this year's halftime show superstar Katy Perry and her hit "Roar." There's no possible way to declare a winner here: they're all lip sync champions.

Watch the epic Tonight Show lip sync battle featuring Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and surprise guest Drew Barrymore in the video above.

