Will Dakota Johnson's SNL Promos Convince Her Mom to Watch 50 Shades?

Dakota Johnson hosts this week's Saturday Night Live and the new promos for the episode show a very funny side of the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

With the help of cast member Taran Killam, Johnson pokes fun at herself and her famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. In one, she addresses the small on-camera tiff she had with her mom on the Oscars red carpet where they disagreed over whether Griffith should see her daughter's racy new film or not. Clearly, Johnson has a good sense of humor about it.

RELATED: The Adorable Mother-Daughter Dates on the Red Carpet

The actress and Killam also do some funny spoofs on what Fifty Shades is really about and on Miami Vice, the show her dad starred in for years. Watch them all by clicking on the picture above, and catch Johnson host SNL this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

PHOTOS: SNL 40th Anniversary: The A-List Party of the Season.