VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds on His Favorite Thing About Being Married to Blake Lively  

There's no question that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of our favorite couples in Hollywood. The duo always keeps it real when they discuss life as new parents, and they couldn’t seem to look any hotter when paired together. Plus, they’re both hysterical. Case in point: Reynolds opening up to InStyle about becoming a father, why he loves being married to Blake, and the one piece of advice he would give his younger self (warning: It involves a bottle of bleach).

When we sat down with the star in New York City to talk about his Eddie Bauer One Tree Initiative campaign, which benefits American Forests to plant trees and restore forest ecosystems, the Deadpool star also got candid about fatherhood, married life, and his hair (among other hilarious things…)

Watch the full clip above and americanforests.org to learn more.