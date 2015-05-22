Why Men Need to Step Up Their Underwear Game, According to Heidi Klum 

Joshua Lyon
May 22, 2015 @ 10:30 am

As a guest, it’s only polite to arrive bearing gifts, and Heidi Klum delivered when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, gifting the host with a pair of underwear from her new line for men. 

“I might not be wearing them,” Meyers told the model in regards to the skivvies. “I gave it to someone who looks great in them. My cue card guy, Wally.” (Wally did indeed look fine in the black and gray horizontal striped pair from Heidi’s new HK Man line). The pair then dove into a larger discussion about the importance of washing new undies before you wear them. 

Click the video above to watch the hilarious interaction, and check out more below. 

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's Changing Looks

