Why Maya Rudolph Teaches Her Kids Classic Jazz Lingo

Maya Rudolph really digs her character Fresno Foxglove from IFC's upcoming, ultra campy miniseries The Spoils Before Dying. “It’s sort of noir, late '40s, early '50s … the underground world of jazz where people are very hip," she said on Conan Wednesday night. And there's one thing from that time that she wishes had lived on: the slick hepcat terminology. “It specifically stopped in that era," she told host Conan O’Brien. "No one asks anyone if they ‘dig’ anymore. Like, ‘Go clean your room, you dig?’ I feel like if I used that I’d get taken advantage of a lot as a mom, like, ‘Oh, my mom’s real loose. She asks me if I dig all the time.’”

RELATED: The Funniest Celebrity Impressions on Saturday Night Live

“Everyone is so intense, but they’re talking in this language which we now think is kind of absurd and crazy,” O’Brien agreed. Rudolph is apparenlty so passionate about the time period that she doesn’t want her own four kids to miss out on that world. Her solution? She keeps a television in her kitchen tuned to Turner Classics 24/7. “So that it will seep into the children’s minds,” she explained. Click the video above to hear Rudolph beat her gums about all of the era’s hip lingo.

RELATED: SNL 40th Anniversary: The A-List Party of the Season