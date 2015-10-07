This Is Why Lady Gaga Pursued Music Over an Acting Career

Lady Gaga stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, but not to perform one of her many hits. The singer appeared to promote her upcoming role on the new season of American Horror Story: Hotel, which premieres tonight on FX.

While this may come as no surprise, Lady Gaga explained that horror is is a genre that she is quite comfortable working in. "I love scary things," she said. "You know, it's very strange. Dangerous things and horror relax me. It really freaks out my friends a lot. It particularly freaks out my fiancé [Taylor Kinney]."

On top of loving Dateline and Snapped, she thinks a good slasher film is like a "nice cup of tea." Gaga, who wore a shining silver minidress with draping bow-like sleeves, added: "I imagine I would have been one of Hitchcock's groupies."

As for transitioning into acting, the artist revealed she has actually been a thespian for years. She explained that she studied method acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute for 10 years, but because she was "really terrible" at auditioning she opted to for a music career instead. (As Fallon put it, "Thank goodness you did!")

And while her backup career has been quite satisfying, we're excited to see Lady Gaga show off her acting skills!

Watch the whole interview in the video above and catch Lady Gaga on American Horror Story: Hotel tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX.