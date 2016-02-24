This Is Why Khloé Kardashian Wasn't Allowed to Make a Speech at Kim and Kanye's Wedding

Though we don't think of the Kardashian family as an especially private one, they do have their limits, especially when it comes to Khloé Kardashian giving speeches. "I'm such a talker and I feel like I'm such an open book. I got banned from speaking at Kim and Kanye's wedding. I wasn't allowed to give a speech because I tend to just ramble and I think I'm giving a compliment, but maybe I'm not saying the right thing," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

But they didn't make it easy for her. After Kim Kardashian forbade her from giving a speech, Kanye West then taunted her at the wedding about wanting to say something. "As one ranter to another ranter, I wanted that mic!" she said. She also revealed that West's speech was "epic and went on for like 45 minutes!"

During the show, the talk show host also talked about the new FX mini-series The People v. O.J. Simpson, which features David Schwimmer as her father Robert Kardashian, and even the young Kardashian children during the legendary trial. "I really appreciate the way they've portrayed my father," she said.

Watch Kardashian talk about not speaking at Kim and Kanye's wedding in the clip above.