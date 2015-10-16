Why Justin Theroux Revealed How This Guest Cried at His Wedding to Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux did the impossible this summer when they managed to keep details about their wedding under wraps until after it occurred—a very impressive feat for the stars whose wedding guest list included the likes of Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Howard Stern, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel pointed this out last night when Theroux appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, except he had a bone to pick with him regarding a wedding secret that the groom himself let slip. "There's really one little detail from the wedding that you revealed on Good Morning America, and it was that I cried at the wedding!" Kimmel said. "The one piece of information that you let escape from this wedding!"

"I want people to know that you have a tender heart," said Theroux while laughing. "Yeah, some people have a different way of describing it," Kimmel replied. Watch the funny moment and Kimmel and Theroux talk more about the wedding in the above video.

It also seems that Kimmel was very involved in the planning of Theroux's bachelor party. In fact, Kimmel made him have it. "I was gonna have it with or without you," he joked. Though apparently it ended up being a very subdued, G-rated event: Kimmel hosted the gathering at his house while and his wife and baby were home. "We were having a very quiet bachelor party," laughed Theroux (Billy Crudup even fell asleep!). Watch the clip below to find out more about Theroux's shindig.