Why Jennifer Lopez's Mom Is Most Excited for Her Daughter's Las Vegas Residency

When Jennifer Lopez heads to Las Vegas for her music residency at Planet Hollywood you won't find her gambling her money away at the high-stakes tables, but you might see her mom by the slot machines! The actress and singer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night that her mom is a "slot expert."

"She could tell you about every single machine—which ones to play, what time of the day to play them, how you play them. When you watch her, it's like watching a genius," Lopez said. "It's like Rain Man!"

But the gambling gene was not passed on to InStyle's February cover girl who sparkled in a silver shimmery jumpsuit. "Hell, no! I work so hard—putting one quarter in there hurts me!" she told the host. "I'm not a gambler that way."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Has a Dance Party with Her Twins—See the Cute Photos!

Well, at least her family members, who are coming with her to Vegas, will have some activities to keep them busy while she performs. Kimmel pointed out during the interview that Lopez is awfully busy: On top of her residency show, which kicks off Jan. 20, American Idol's final season premieres Wednesday, Jan. 6, her new NBC cop drama Shades of Blue debuts Thursday, Jan. 7, and, of course, she's mom to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme. Kimmel joked that the star is "working harder than Ryan Seacrest now."

RELATED: How J. Lo's Trainer Changed My Body

Watch Lopez talk more about her mom in the clip at top.