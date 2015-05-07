Why Hulu Should Pick Up"The Mindy Project"

"The Mindy Project" has been cancelled by Fox, but the series might still have some life thanks to Hulu.

Show Transcript

After three season on the air The Mindy Project has officially gotten the axe from Fox. How dare you? No, stop, stop. But try not to freak out because the future isn't looking too bleak for Mindy Kaely romantic comedy. The Hollywood reporter writes that Hulu is Serious talks to pick up the series and roll out a couple more seasons it actually makes a lot of sense, while Kaling series was never a rating juggernaut it did manage to score some critical praise and grew a niche fan base that would love to see the show go on Which makes hulu seem like a logical home for it, because being a digital platform means it doesn't have to worry about broadcast ratings or please advertisers by attracting a diverse audience. Hulu is already putting a focus on original content and picking up a series that has a ready-made fan base would remove some of the risk of pouring money into a new series. Series. I want you to love me in a way that I can show on Instagram. Plus, Hulu currently has previous seasons of the show available on its site. So people have been heading to that platform to watch The Mindy Project anyway. [UNKNOWN] Kaling doesn't seem to be sweating her show being dropped at all. When news broke that it was cancelled, she posted this video on Instagram. With a knowing wink to fans.

After three season on the air The Mindy Project has officially gotten the axe from Fox. How dare you? No, stop, stop. But try not to freak out because the future isn't looking too bleak for Mindy Kaely romantic comedy. The Hollywood reporter writes that Hulu is Serious talks to pick up the series and roll out a couple more seasons it actually makes a lot of sense, while Kaling series was never a rating juggernaut it did manage to score some critical praise and grew a niche fan base that would love to see the show go on Which makes hulu seem like a logical home for it, because being a digital platform means it doesn't have to worry about broadcast ratings or please advertisers by attracting a diverse audience. Hulu is already putting a focus on original content and picking up a series that has a ready-made fan base would remove some of the risk of pouring money into a new series. Series. I want you to love me in a way that I can show on Instagram. Plus, Hulu currently has previous seasons of the show available on its site. So people have been heading to that platform to watch The Mindy Project anyway. [UNKNOWN] Kaling doesn't seem to be sweating her show being dropped at all. When news broke that it was cancelled, she posted this video on Instagram. With a knowing wink to fans.