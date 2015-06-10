Why Chris Pratt's Very First Celeb Sighting Was Totally Epic

Chris Pratt made his first trip to Los Angeles when he was just 20 years old. And he was totally stoked when he had his first celebrity sighting.

Show Transcript

So Chris Pratt made his first trip to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming an actor when he was just 20 years old. And of course he was totally stoked when he had his first LA celebrity sighting. Turns out Chris was in a bar and spotted none other than. Lance Bass, I was like, I'm like damn dude. [LAUGH] This is happening. And then the DJ put on, Ain't no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye. Oh, really. And my brain was like, [NOISE]. [LAUGH] And I knew, I knew like I was in the City of Angels, baby. Wow, if we saw Lance Bass and Bye, Bye, Bye started playing in the background, we'd totally lose it. Bye Bye Bye indeed. Chris couldn't muster up the courage to actually talk to Lance but it's still an amazing story none the less. And we're sure nowadays, Lance will be pretty excited to spot Chris out in public. The Parks and Rec alum is currently promoting his newest film, Jurassic World, and he has two more movies in the works that are scheduled to be released in 2017.

So Chris Pratt made his first trip to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming an actor when he was just 20 years old. And of course he was totally stoked when he had his first LA celebrity sighting. Turns out Chris was in a bar and spotted none other than. Lance Bass, I was like, I'm like damn dude. [LAUGH] This is happening. And then the DJ put on, Ain't no lie, baby, bye, bye, bye. Oh, really. And my brain was like, [NOISE]. [LAUGH] And I knew, I knew like I was in the City of Angels, baby. Wow, if we saw Lance Bass and Bye, Bye, Bye started playing in the background, we'd totally lose it. Bye Bye Bye indeed. Chris couldn't muster up the courage to actually talk to Lance but it's still an amazing story none the less. And we're sure nowadays, Lance will be pretty excited to spot Chris out in public. The Parks and Rec alum is currently promoting his newest film, Jurassic World, and he has two more movies in the works that are scheduled to be released in 2017.