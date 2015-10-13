Why Carey Mulligan Was Thrilled to Shoot Her (Literally) Explosive Suffragette Scene

Brand-new mom Carey Mulligan stepped out just a few weeks after giving birth for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night. And while becoming a mother was a first-time experience for her, the actress also encountered new adventures on the set of her upcoming movie, Suffragette.

The film centers around the women's suffrage movement in the U.K., prior to 1918—when women finally got the right to vote (as long as they were property owners or married as well as over the age of 30, Mulligan explained). "Because before 30, women are just crazy," Colbert said. "I just turned 30 and now I feel like I know what I'm doing," Mulligan said with a laugh.

The Academy Award nominee described how after peacefully asking for the vote for years women did turn to acts of violence to make their point, which included using explosives—perhaps not what most people would imagine. Colbert joked that everything he knew about suffragettes, he learned from watching Mary Poppins. "At any point in this film do you fly? No dancing penguins?" he asked Mulligan, who kidded that she fought for a flying scene. However, she did get to run away from a blown-up building in one of the scenes. "We had a real explosion! I never get to do stuff like that in films so I was thrilled!" she said.

Watch Mulligan describe the experience in the above video, and catch Suffragette when it hits theaters on Oct. 23.