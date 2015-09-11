Why Alison Brie Won't Have a Bachelorette Party Before Marrying Dave Franco

The recent news of Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s engagement has the internet swooning over the adorable couple (including Dave's big brother, James Franco), and when the Sleeping with Other People actress appeared on The Late Late Show Thursday, James Corden wanted all the details—especially if she was planning to have a bachelorette party.

“You know, no, I don’t think so,” she told the host and her fellow guest on the couch, Jeremy Renner. “I feel like I’ve passed the age of being super into going to Vegas, get a stripper. I just went to a great bachelorette party that was like in Solvang [Calif.], wine tasting—and was wonderful.”

Her reticence might have something to do with an awkward male entertainment experience. “I’ve only been to one bachelorette party that had a stripper,” she confessed. “But there were only four of us at the bachelorette party, including the bride, so it was like the most intimate situation with a stripper. It was just like, ‘Is anyone going to touch him?’ It’s also like, you’re just looking into your friend’s eyes while a man’s package is swinging around your face.” It gets worse—one of the guests was her mother!

Click the video above to hear the whole story, and check out the sweet photo of the newly engaged couple stepping out together on the red carpet at the Sleeping with Other People​ premiere below.

