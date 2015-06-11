Who Knew Chris Pratt Could Run in High Heels This Well?

Much is being made of the fact that Bryce Dallas Howard spends a lot of her time in Jurassic World running away from dinosaurs in high heels. And when her co-star Chris Pratt joined her on The Late Late Show Wednesday, he praised her achievement. "She did a phenomenal job," he told host James Corden. "And it wasn't just on hard surfaces. This is through the jungles in Hawaii, through mud, and she was just like a total trooper. Never once rolled an ankle or popped a knee or anything and it was very, very impressive."

Lucky for us Corden challenged the actor to try and measure up to Howard's prowess. Pratt gamely slipped on a pair of extra-large red pumps and pranced his merry way across the sound stage. Click the video above to watch Pratt basically prove that he's been practicing.

